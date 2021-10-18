There are very few people who do what they actually love doing. Mohammad Salman Khan is an actor in today’s era who achieved it due to his dedication and hard work.

Mohammad was born on 02th October 2002 in Haryana. He was a school going ordinary boy who used to finish his homework and study for exams. One day when he was in class 6th, his English teacher asked him to take part in a role play that was happening in school. After this play, Mohammad Salman Khan got a lot of praise for his acting skills and this motivated him to act further. He started looking for other opportunities even he started entertaining his classmates through his act. He never left a single opportunity of acting and this made him unbelievable in the acting field. When he was pursuing his graduation he started getting opportunities to live his dream. He took every single one of them to flourish his talent and ended up deciding to take acting as a profession.

As per sources, his career is going to get a boost in 2021 after starring in one of the movies in B-Town. We will surely see him working in India’s top Production houses in a short period and fans are going to love him for his versatility. He is the perfect on-screen son, husband, brother and boyfriend. He has that hero quality which can let him shine like the brightest star in the sky.