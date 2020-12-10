Narendra Bhide, who had composed the music for the hit Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, has died on December 10. According to leading media reports, the ace music composer passed today morning after suffering from heart attack. Bhide, aged 47, was a popular music director of Marathi Cinema and his sudden demise has left the industry members and fans totally shocked. Ravi Patwardhan, Veteran Actor, Dies at 84; Producer Says He Worked Till The End.

Some of the notable works of Narendra Bhide include for films such as Deool Band, Bioscope, Chi Va Chi Sau Ka, Ubuntu, Hampi, Lathe Joshi, Pushpak Vimaan, 66 Sadashiv and many others. Besides composing for films, he had also composed songs for dramas and serials. The upcoming film for which he had composed music is Sarsenapati Hambirrao, marking his last project.

On Narendra Bhide’s demise, actor Omkar Thatte stated, “Bhide was extremely intelligent, and always thinking out of the box and well versed with the language of music. It is a big loss to the music industry,” reports HT. Bhide, who was the director at the Pune-based studio Dawn Infotainment, is survived by his parents, wife and two children. We express our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones.

