Veteran actor Ravi Patwardhan has died. He was 84. He passed away due to age related issued. As per reports, he was working till the very end. The makers of his TV show, Agabai Sasubai, had changed the script accordingly so that the actor could shoot from home. Sunil Bhosle, producer of the TV show, confirmed the news about Ravi Patwardhan's death to the media. May his soul rest in peace.

Sunil Bhosle told The Indian Express that he had spoken to Ravi 15 days back as they had to start the shoot for the show. He added, "Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, we had made some changes in the story in a way that he was able to shoot from home. He was shooting till the very end. He died of age related health issues; he was 84 years old. In February he had two heart attacks, and he had recovered."

He added, "As he was shooting from home, I had told him that it would be great to see him back on sets in the post Covid-19 times. And he had said, ‘I am not sure if that would happen'"

Ravi has worked in many TV shows and films. He has also worked in 150 plays. Some of the popular film titles featuring Ravi include Ankush and Tezaab.

