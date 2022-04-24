Some big OTT releases are lined up to release in India towards April end on Netflix, Voot Select, ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar and there are some big anticipated releases hitting on these streaming platforms. Ozark is coming to an end with season 4 part two which is all set to premiere on April 29, 2022. The first part of the show was premiered back in January this year. Miles Teller's The Offer is a biographical drama miniseries about the making of Francis Ford Coppola's iconic gangster film The Godfather. In India, it is arriving on Voot Select on April 28. Valimai: Ajith Kumar, Kartikeya’s Action Thriller To Have Its World Television Premiere On Zee Telugu Today At This Time!

Speaking about the Indian releases, Television's hit shows Anupama is getting a prequel. Yes, the show set 17 years back is titled Anupamaa : Namaste America which is coming to Disney+ Hotstar on April 25. Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh, Karan Wahi and Sarah Jane Dias starter Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2 is also premiering on ZEE5 on April 29 as well. 365 Days sequel which is officially titled 365 days: This Day is the continuation of Michele Morrone and Anna maria's Netflix film and is arriving on the streaming platform on April 27. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: New Poster Featuring Benedict Cumberbatch Released Ahead of Its Premiere (View Pic)

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1 Ozark S4 - Part 2: 29th April 2022

Disney+ Hotstar

1 Anupamaa : Namaste America: 25th April 2022

VOOT Select

1. Baked S3: 25th April 2022

2. The Offer: 28th April 2022

ZEE5

1 Never Kiss Your Best Friend S2: 29th April 2022

Lionsgate Play

1. Tokyo Vice: 29th April 2022

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1 365 Days - This Day: 27th April 2022 | Polish & English

