Priyanka Chopra's Cosy Quarantine with Hubby Nick Jonas is Fire, Ice and Everything Nice (View Pics)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Insta)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram account is superb and how. The global icon amid the lockdown has been on a picture sharing spree and daily make sure to treat fans with her whereabouts. Right from indulging in a makeup session with her niece Sky, working out to cuddling her pets, PeeCee has been flashing her life quite a lot on her social media these days and fans love it. Well, now looks like it's that moment you have been waiting for, as the desi girl recently took to her IG stories and shared a few glimpses from her quarantine date with hubby Nick Jonas. For the unaware, the two have been married for almost one and a half years now, and are together in the US. Priyanka Chopra Beats Sunny Leone and Katrina Kaif to be the Most Searched Indian Celebrity as Per a New Survey.

Coming back to PeeCee's Instagram posts, all we understand is that Nick and Priyanka have set a small fireplace in their house and are on a romantic date. As the Quantico actress has shared two images on her IG stories in which we can see the pair's legs all cuddled up amid a warm fireplace. While Nick can be seen sporting shoes, PeeCee can be seen wearing socks in the pic. Well, we must admit that none like the two and the actress' recent post is making us 'j'. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Solution to the ‘No Gym’ Problem Amid Lockdown Is Too Cute (Watch Video).

Here, Check Out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Posts Below:

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Story

Another One:

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Story

Indeed, Priyanka Chopra exactly knows how to grab attention, so do not stop these posts and keep 'em coming, babe. Meanwhile, on the work front, PeeCee was last seen in The Sky Is Pink opposite, Farhan Akhtar. Recently, she also was part of 'I for India' fundraiser concert organised for the ones in need amid the crisis. Stay tuned!