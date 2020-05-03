Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Solution to the ‘No Gym’ Problem Amid Lockdown Is Too Cute (Watch Video)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Insta)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a social media star. Why? As her Instagram profile is so strong that it can make anyone go green with envy. And adding one more video to her Insta wall, PeeCee just gave her fans a solution on how to gym when under house arrest. Making our Sunday better, the global icon shared quite a cutesy clip and it'll surely make you smile. The Quantico babe in the video can be seen exercising inside her home, but hey it's not what you think as there is a twist to this fitness tale. Makeover Time! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares a Quick DIY Hair Mask Video to Glam Up Yourself During Quarantine.

The clip shared by Priyanka sees her lifting a little girl instead of dumbbells. Yep, you read that right! So, just incase you do not have gym equipment at home or if you are missing your workout sessions, the desi girl's suggestion to swart it out is LIT and how. Indeed, the fitness goals flashed by Priyanka is adorable and we are literally loving the idea. Not to miss, the little grin on the actress' face while exercising is unmissable. Her post caption read, "No gym, no problem". Priyanka Chopra Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Lauding Her Contribution in the Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic (Read Tweet).

Check Out The Video Shared By Priyanka Chopra Below:

View this post on Instagram No gym, no problem. @sky.krishna @divya_jyoti A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 2, 2020 at 12:05pm PDT

Meanwhile, just like a good citizen and celeb, Priyanka is doing every bit she can to battle the deadly bug. Infact, the actress has also collabed with a fundraiser concert which is also going to see many showbiz biggies like Jonas Brothers Shah Rukh Khan and more. Coming back to PeeCee's latest video, are you going to try the same workout at home? Stay safe, stay home!