Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati is getting his talk show directly in competition with Karan Johar, who presented his Magnum opus, Baahubali, in Hindi territory. Rana, whose show is The Rana Connection, attended Prime Video's slate announcement event, 'Prime Video Presents,' where he shared the stage with KJo. Rana Daggubati Announces His Talk Show 'The Rana Connection'.

The actor engaged in a quick game of rapid fire and roasted KJo a fair bit as he asked which of his kids was his favourite. When KJo asked, "You mean between Yash and Roohi?" Rana said, "No between Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra." Karan did a bit of "mental mathematics" and took Alia's name as a safe option.

Rana also asked about one tip from KJo, as a host, to which KJo replied: "Just get the guests on the show. Once that happens, you have their dates available and their staff not on your nerves, and you're in a good place." The Rana Connection will soon drop on Prime Video.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2024 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).