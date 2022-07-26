Singing heartthrob Arjun Kanungo is set to take you on an emotional journey with his latest single 'Rangrez', which features Aisha Sharma. Shot across beautiful beachside locales in Southern India, the video has an intriguing storyline that holds your attention right from the moment the duo hits the road for the wedding venue, till the moment Arjun says, "I do". Dil Kisi Se Song: Arjun Kanungo, Nikki Tamboli’s Romantic Number Is a Soothing Melody With a Promise of a Tragic Love Story (Watch Video).

Sharing his feelings about the song, Arjun said, "The song is very close to my heart, as it has the boundless passion of unconditional love. Shakeel's lyrics take you on a soulful journey. The song transports you to a place of love & precious memories with your loved ones."

He added: "It's always a pleasure working with Sony Music India and VLOOP Music, and it was a highly satisfying feeling when I heard the melody of the song. On-screen, it has been a great experience shooting with a dedicated co-actor such as Aisha, and she looks lovely in the video. The song is all yours, please show it some love!"