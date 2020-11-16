Superstar Aamir Khan on Monday mourned the death of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay, who passed away the day before at the age of 85. In an Instagram post, Aamir shared that the late actor's work will continue to bring joy to all cinephiles. "Indian Cinema has lost one of its leading lights. My heartfelt condolences to Soumitraji's family, and to all his fans. His work will continue to bring joy to all of us. RIP Shri Soumitra Chatterjee," Aamir wrote. A Staunch Leftist, Soumitra Chatterjee Spoke About Socio-Political Issues Through His Roles

The Dadasaheb Phalke recipient thespian's death was confirmed on Sunday morning by a bulletin from Kolkata's Belle Vue Hospital, where he had received Covid treatment. "We declare with heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12.15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (15 November 2020). We pay our homage to his soul," said the hospital statement. Soumitra Chatterjee Passes Away: PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah Pay Heartfelt Condolences to Bengal’s Cine Icon

Check Out Aamir Khan's Tweet Below:

Indian Cinema has lost one of its leading lights. My heartfelt condolences to Soumitraji’s family, and to all his fans. His work will continue to bring joy to all of us. RIP Shri Soumitra Chatterjee 🙏🏼 — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 16, 2020

Soumitra made his debut with "Apur Sansar" (1959) and, over the next three decades, would work in Ray projects as "Devi" (1960), "Teen Kanya" (1961), "Abhijan" (1962), "Charulata" (1964), "Kapurush O Mahapurush" (1965), "Aranyer Din Ratri" (1969), "Ashani Sanket" (1973), "Sonar Kella" (1974), "Joy Baba Felunath" (1978), "Hirak Rajar Deshe" (1980), "Ghare Baire" (1984), "Ganashatru" (1989) and "Shakha Proshakha" (1990).

