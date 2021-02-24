Veteran singer Sardool Sikander is no more. The artist breathed his last on Wednesday (Feb 24) at Fortis hospital, Mohali. Reportedly, he was undergoing treatment for many ailments. Recently, he was treated for COVID-19 as well as kidney damage. Well, not just Punjabi tracks, the deceased was also known to churn many religious melodies. Sikander has left behind his wife and sons Sarang and Alaap. As soon as this news broke online, celebs mourned the demise of the legendary. Now, with an aim to remember the great soul, here's looking at the best songs of Sardool Sikander. Sardool Sikander Dies of COVID-19; Captain Amarinder Singh Condoles Death of Singer, Says 'World of Punjabi Music is Poorer Today'.

'Husna De Malko'

This song happens to be among the most loved track of the deceased. Reportedly, the melody was released in 1991 and had sold 5.1 million copies worldwide.

'Ek Kuri Dil Utte Cha Gayi'

This one is a famous track by Sardool, which is quite different from his usual ones. On the flirtatious side, the vocals of the deceased blends in really well with the music. Watch!

'Thokran'

'Thokran' is an emotional song, courtesy Sardool. If you happen to be a sentimental person, this one will surely pull your heartstrings. Have a look!

'Khat Tukde Tukde'

This track was a chartbuster owing to its sober lyrics and was sung by Sikander. The best part about his voice is that it makes you feel the emotion and that's how you connect with it. Right?

'Maawan'

The depth with which the audience is listening to 'Maawan' proves how Sardool was a fan favourite. This song was part of his introductory album, Roadways Di Laari. Listen!

Not just a singer, Sardool has also acted in a few Punjabi films. His father, Sagar Mastana, was a famous tabla player. Born in the Kheri Naudh Singh in district Fatehgarh Sahib, he hails from the Patiala Gharana of music. Sardool has 27 albums to his credit. May his soul RIP.

