The Punjabi music industry lost yet another gem today. Veteran singer Sardool Sikander breathed his last on Wednesday (February 24) at Fortis hospital, Mohali after battling with kidney damage, uncontrolled sugar, and multi-organism failure. The singer was even getting treated for the Covid-19 virus in the hospital. Sardool was 60 when he passed away and the news of his demise has shaken his fans and the industry. Singers including Vishal Dadlani, Diljit Dosanjh, Harshdeep Kaur took to Twitter to remembered the veteran actor as well. Sardool Sikander Dies of COVID-19; Captain Amarinder Singh Condoles Death of Singer, Says 'World of Punjabi Music is Poorer Today'.

Vishal Dadlani remembered the singer with a sweet message. He said that his passing away was a personal loss for him, He conveyed his condolences to the family in his tweet. Harshdeep also posted an old picture of the singer and shared that it was a huge loss for the music industry. The PropheC, Bally Sagoo, Zareen Khan, Dipps Bhamrah, Infamous Sukh were amongst some celebrities who also paid their tribute to the late singer. Sardool Sikander Dies at 60: Husna De Malko, Thokran, Khat Tukde Tukde – 5 Hit Melodies of the Legendary Punjabi Singer.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Vishal Dadlani:

I can't believe #SardoolSikander -Saab has left us. This is heartbreaking and far too personal. :( A true pioneer, he was the soul of humility & a wellspring of music. My condolences to the family, esp. to my brothers @AlaapSikander & @SarangSikander1. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/ppTTUIAau8 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 24, 2021

Diljit Dosanjh:

Oh WAHEGURU 🙏🏽 RIP #SardoolSikander Bhaji 🙏🏽 PUNJABI MUSIC DI SHAAN pic.twitter.com/B0a4BMNNNI — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 24, 2021

Harshdeep Kaur:

Bahut hi dukhad khabar... Saddened to hear about the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander Ji. Huge loss to the music Industry. Prayers for his family 🙏🏼#SardoolSikander #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/aXjPiOt9AB — harshdeep kaur (@imHarshdeepKaur) February 24, 2021

Zareen Khan:

Bally Sagoo:

His legacy will live on through his music. RIP punjabi icon #sardoolsikander 🙏💔 — Bally Sagoo (@ballysagoomusic) February 24, 2021

The PropheC:

You gave this world the joy and privilege of witnessing one of the greatest voices to ever exist. May your legacy live forever. Rest in peace #SardoolSikander ji pic.twitter.com/NlUBEa1wEN — The PropheC (@ThePropheC) February 24, 2021

Dipps Bhamrah:

The full Punjabi music life experience was Sardool Sikander and he may have left us today, but never will his personally, his influence and his music leave the hearts of all of us. Thankyou for the memories #SardoolSikander 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/dQUTkM4s3x — Dipps Bhamrah (@DippsBhamrah) February 24, 2021

Dipps Bhamrah Got Emotional:

Waking up to the news of one of the greatest Punjabi voices, regardless of which generation, has left us. The music, the memories, the voice, the grace, the presences, the style, the swag, the humility of this one artist is on another level #sardoolsikander — Dipps Bhamrah (@DippsBhamrah) February 24, 2021

DJ Dally:

RIP #sardoolsikander 😢 I dedicate this remix (one of my favourite tracks of all time), to the legend 🙏🏼 Dj Dally Nazaran Remix Feat Sardool Sikander, Karan MC & Marcus Housto... https://t.co/jgYVEWjD8a via @YouTube — Dj Dally (@djdally) February 24, 2021

Coco Singh:

RIP SARDOOL SIKANDER JEE. YOUR VOICE INFLUENCED MILLIONS OF PEOPLE. YOU WILL BE DEARLY MISSED ❤️😔 #sardoolsikander pic.twitter.com/XO087ebqOT — Coco Singh (@CocoSingh1) February 24, 2021

Infamous Suk:

Another great loss to the Industry. RIP #SardoolSikander 🙏 pic.twitter.com/o8MMbP4Up4 — Infamous Suk (@InfamousSuk) February 24, 2021

Punjabi-language folk and pop singer Sardool Sikander made his first appearances on radio and television in the early 1980s. He introduced his album, "Roadways Di Laari" for the first time on these platforms. He has tried his hand at acting and featured in some Punjabi language films like Jagga Daku. The singer is survived by his wife and sons Sarang and Alaap. His father, Sagar Mastana, was a famous tabla player. Sardool has 27 albums to his credit. May his soul Rest In Peace.

