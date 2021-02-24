The Punjabi music industry lost yet another gem today. Veteran singer Sardool Sikander breathed his last on Wednesday (February 24) at Fortis hospital, Mohali after battling with kidney damage, uncontrolled sugar, and multi-organism failure. The singer was even getting treated for the Covid-19 virus in the hospital. Sardool was 60 when he passed away and the news of his demise has shaken his fans and the industry. Singers including Vishal Dadlani, Diljit Dosanjh, Harshdeep Kaur took to Twitter to remembered the veteran actor as well. Sardool Sikander Dies of COVID-19; Captain Amarinder Singh Condoles Death of Singer, Says 'World of Punjabi Music is Poorer Today'.

Vishal Dadlani remembered the singer with a sweet message. He said that his passing away was a personal loss for him, He conveyed his condolences to the family in his tweet. Harshdeep also posted an old picture of the singer and shared that it was a huge loss for the music industry. The PropheC, Bally Sagoo, Zareen Khan, Dipps Bhamrah, Infamous Sukh were amongst some celebrities who also paid their tribute to the late singer. Sardool Sikander Dies at 60: Husna De Malko, Thokran, Khat Tukde Tukde – 5 Hit Melodies of the Legendary Punjabi Singer.

Punjabi-language folk and pop singer Sardool Sikander made his first appearances on radio and television in the early 1980s. He introduced his album, "Roadways Di Laari" for the first time on these platforms. He has tried his hand at acting and featured in some Punjabi language films like Jagga Daku. The singer is survived by his wife and sons Sarang and Alaap. His father, Sagar Mastana, was a famous tabla player. Sardool has 27 albums to his credit. May his soul Rest In Peace.

