The Supreme Court on Monday sought the CBI's response on former media executive Indrani Mukerjea's plea challenging a Bombay High Court ruling denying her to travel abroad as she is accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora. The travel restriction matter came up to the Supreme Court after a special court on July 19 allowed Mukerjea's plea to visit Spain and the United Kingdom for 10 days over the next three months. The CBI approached the high court challenging the order passed by the special court. The high court quashed the special court's order on September 27. Sheena Bora Murder Case: Bones and Mortal Remains of Indrani Mukerjea's Daughter Are 'Missing', CBI Admits in Mumbai Court.

Mukerjea moved the apex court challenging this high court order. A bench of justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar issued a notice to the agency and sought its response on the appeal filed by Mukerjea against the high court order. In her plea filed through advocate Sana Raees Khan, Mukerjea said she was a British citizen as she sought permission to visit Spain and her home country for "making necessary changes and amendments and taking care of pending work which cannot be transacted without her personal presence". She argued the activation of a digital certificate was a must for all relevant work and administration in Spain and her physical presence was mandatory.

In its verdict, the high court noted Mukerjea wanted to travel abroad on the ground that she was a British national and was required to execute documents regarding her bank account and perform other work in Spain and the UK. While setting aside the special court's order, the high court said if Mukerjea wished to perform these works from India, the statutory authorities back home would extend her the necessary support with the assistance of Embassy of Spain and the UK.

Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015 after the murder of Bora came to light. She was granted bail by the Supreme Court in May 2022. She has denied the allegations. Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Mukerjea, her then-driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012 in Mumbai. Her body was then burnt in a forest in the neighbouring Raigad district, according to the prosecution. Bora was Mukerjea's daughter from her previous relationship. The Indrani Mukerjea Story: CBI Moves Mumbai Court To Stop Netflix Broadcast of Indrani Mukerjea’s Documentary Series.

The killing came to light in 2015 when Rai reportedly revealed about it during interrogation by police after his arrest in a separate case registered under the Arms Act. Mukerjea's ex-husband Peter Mukerjea was also arrested for allegedly being a part of the conspiracy linked to the murder, probed by the CBI. All the accused are currently out on bail.