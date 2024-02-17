Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday moved an application before a special court in Mumbai seeking a stay on a documentary series on Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

The docu-series, titled 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth' delves into the disappearance of 25-year-old Bora and is scheduled to premiere on streaming platform Netflix on February 23.

In its application filed through public prosecutor CJ Nandode, the CBI asked the court "to issue direction to accused and other concerned for staying/stopping the featuring of the accused persons and the persons connected with the case in the documentary by Netflix and its broadcasting on any platform till the conclusion of the ongoing trial".

CBI Special Judge SP Naik-Nimbalkar issued notices to Netflix Entertainment Services India and others for their response on the application.

The hearing on the application has been fixed for February 20.

Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012.

Bora was Indrani's daughter from a previous relationship. Her burnt body was found in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

Bora's murder came to light in 2015 after driver Shyamvar Rai revealed the incident following his arrest in another case.

Indrani was held in August 2015 and received bail in May 2022.

Rai, Khanna and Peter Mukerjea are also out on bail in the case.

