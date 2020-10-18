Trust Sona Mohapatra to come up with the most savage replies. The Ambarsariya singer hates mincing her words and is known for being a strong feminist. While she's often criticised for being too harsh with her words and for 'targeting' other celebrities, there are also times when she's lauded for being herself and showing courage where it is needed. Take the recent example where she was questioned about the necessity to show cleavage. Sona had a rather sassy reply to it and it has won us over. Sona Mohapatra Accuses Kangana Ranaut of Using SSR’s Tragic Death to Play Messiah of the Masses, Calls It the 'Worst Act of Opportunism' (Read Tweet).

A Twitter user tried to mock her support for feminism by questioning, "Why all feminists have to show cleavage in order to compete with men... and after seeing ur few interviews i think ur a victim of bolly gang but again ur trying to woo them to be i their gang. wat a dichotomy." While the singer took no offence, she instead advised him saying, "I’d suggest you treat the multiple ‘cleavages’ in your brain before talking with anyone, let alone with a ‘feminist’ trying to ‘woo’ the ‘bolly gang’.. (Cleavage, noun : a sharp division; a split.)."

Check Out Her Reply

This isn't the first time when Sona's sassy replies have promoted us to hail her wit. It was way back in 2017 when she elaborated on the real meaning of feminism and explained why it's essential in recent times. The singer had taken to her Facebook account to write, "For me, simply put, feminism means women are equal to men. Neither is inferior or superior. The ideal society in the future would be one in which we all operated & thought as ‘humans’ first & gender did not play a role in the treatment meted out to anyone’s opportunities in the world. While that is a utopian dream in the current day, the reason we need to have such discussions, debates & even fights is to work towards such a future." Sona Mohapatra Reacts To Claims Of Badshah Buying Fake Views, Says 'I'd Call It Building An Empire Using Matchsticks'.

If only she had a penny for the words of wisdom ever spoken by her, she'd be a millionaire by now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2020 11:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).