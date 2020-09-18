Singer Sona Mohapatra has slammed actress Kangana Ranaut, saying that playing the messiah by using a tragic death is the worst act of opportunism. The singer took to Twitter to share her viewpoint on Kangana, who has been in the news over the past weeks for her controversial comments about Bollywood's alleged drug culture as well as her abrasive attacks on celebrities including Jaya Bachchan and Urmila Matondkar who countered her opinion. Kangana also hit the headlines earlier with her statements related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Urmila Matondkar Appreciation Tweets Flood Twitter After Kangana Ranaut Calls Her ‘Soft Porn Star’

"The number of misogynistic slurs spilling from her mouth now makes me wonder about the ‘feminist scholars' who had hated on me in 2017 when I'd called out Kangana. My choice of words I'm not too proud of but nevertheless had smelt the problem a mile away," Sona tweeted, while sharing a link to an article from 2017 which called out Sona for attacking Kangana. Ram Gopal Varma Supports His Rangeela Actress Urmila Matondkar After Kangana Ranaut Calls Her A ‘Soft-Porn Star’

Sona Mohapatra on Kangana Ranaut

Calling others Gold digger, mafia bimbo, Sasti copy, Soft porn star ?!?Playing the messiah of the masses by using a tragic death is the worst act of opportunism. Doesn’t make you the pillar of virtue,justice or the flagbearer of “Hindu Cultural values”. Highlights the worst side. https://t.co/J1fDXyGEr6 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) September 18, 2020

"Calling others Gold digger, mafia bimbo, Sasti copy, Soft porn star?!? Playing the messiah of the masses by using a tragic death is the worst act of opportunism. Doesn't make you the pillar of virtue, justice or the flagbearer of "Hindu Cultural values". Highlights the worst side," she added. Over the last two day, Kangana has received a lot of flak from netizens and celebrities for calling Urmila a "soft porn star", and disrespecting veteran actress Jaya Bachchan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2020 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).