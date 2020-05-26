Dhanush’s Pudhupettai Completes 14 Years of Release; Fans Trend #14YearsOfEpicPudhupettai On Twitter and Demands Its Sequel

Pudhupettai starring Dhanush in the lead was a classic gangster drama. His role as Kokki Kumar is considered to be one of the most iconic characters. The film was helmed by the actor’s brother Selvaraghavan and fans were mighty impressed with the work of this popular actor and director duo. Kollywood lovers are looking forward for this hit combination to reunite all over again for Pudhupettai 2. As the film Pudhupettai completes 14 years of its release today, fans demand that Dhanush and Selvaraghavan should team up again for its sequel. D44: Dhanush Teams Up With Sun Pictures For His Next Film!
For the unversed, Dhanush’s debut film Thulluvadho Ilamai was also helmed by Selvaraghavan. They have done two more projects (including Pudhupettai) such as Kaadhal Kondein and Kaadhal Kondein. If the sequel happens, then it would be the fifth time that these two brothers would be teaming up again. Selvaraghavan had made a surprise announcement about the film’s sequel during a college event and stated that his next project would be with his brother Dhanush and it would be Pudhupettai 2. But with the complete cast and other details, the makers are yet to make it official. Dhanush Fans Celebrate the Actor's Birthday in 100 Days in Advance, Start Trending #100DaysForDhanushBDay on Twitter.
Fans are eagerly looking forward to Pudhupettai 2. One just cannot wait to see the dreaded gangster Kokki Kumar back on the big screens. The music of the 2006 released film was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and the film was produced under the banner of Lakshmi Movie Makers.