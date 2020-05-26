Dhanush’s Pudhupettai Completes 14 Years of Release; Fans Trend #14YearsOfEpicPudhupettai On Twitter and Demands Its Sequel

Dhanush’s Film Pudhupettai Completes 14 Years Of Release (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pudhupettai starring Dhanush in the lead was a classic gangster drama. His role as Kokki Kumar is considered to be one of the most iconic characters. The film was helmed by the actor’s brother Selvaraghavan and fans were mighty impressed with the work of this popular actor and director duo. Kollywood lovers are looking forward for this hit combination to reunite all over again for Pudhupettai 2. As the film Pudhupettai completes 14 years of its release today, fans demand that Dhanush and Selvaraghavan should team up again for its sequel. D44: Dhanush Teams Up With Sun Pictures For His Next Film!

For the unversed, Dhanush’s debut film Thulluvadho Ilamai was also helmed by Selvaraghavan. They have done two more projects (including Pudhupettai) such as Kaadhal Kondein and Kaadhal Kondein. If the sequel happens, then it would be the fifth time that these two brothers would be teaming up again. Selvaraghavan had made a surprise announcement about the film’s sequel during a college event and stated that his next project would be with his brother Dhanush and it would be Pudhupettai 2. But with the complete cast and other details, the makers are yet to make it official. Dhanush Fans Celebrate the Actor's Birthday in 100 Days in Advance, Start Trending #100DaysForDhanushBDay on Twitter.

Top Notch Performance By Dhanush

Kokki Kumar

Waiting For Pudhupettai 2

Impeccable Act

#14YearsOfPudhupettai #14YearsOfEpicPudhupettai A Sentiment from Emotional Feelings Tears on Eyes & Most Acting Nailed it for Natural ! @dhanushkraja #Thalaivaaaa 😍😍❤❤ pic.twitter.com/Qko8CVWTlx — Vicky Dhanush Veriyan (@VickyDhanush95) May 26, 2020

An Epic Shot

The Best Gangster Drama

All Praises For Pudhupettai

#14YearsOfEpicPudhupettai Very few films are worthy of the epic status; #Pudhupettai is most definitely one. A film which has grown in status over the years and attained this cult status Wish @selvaraghavan @dhanushkraja @thisisysr pic.twitter.com/mKmhZgxaUw — Pratik (@pratikgulbhele) May 26, 2020

#14YearsOfEpicPudhupettai

Fans are eagerly looking forward to Pudhupettai 2. One just cannot wait to see the dreaded gangster Kokki Kumar back on the big screens. The music of the 2006 released film was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and the film was produced under the banner of Lakshmi Movie Makers.