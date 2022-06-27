Mining baron and former BJP minister Gali Janardhana Reddy watched 777 Charlie with his pet dog in a Ballary multiplex theatre. The photos and videos of him watching the movie with pet dog have gone viral on social media. Janardhana Reddy is a pet lover and he has a Labrador named Rocky. He watched the movie with his family members and the pet. 777 Charlie: Critics Hail Rakshit Shetty’s Film and Call It an Emotionally Power Packed Film.

After watching the movie, he turned emotional and posted a message and shared a video on the social media. "I have developed fondness and love for pets since childhood. I also love cows, I played and spent time with cats and I like birds and animals," he wrote. 777 Charlie: Prithviraj Sukumaran Announces That This Rakshit Shetty-Starrer Will Be Presented by His Production House in Malayalam!

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gali Janardhana Reddy (@galijanardhanareddy)

Gali Janardhan Reddy Watches ‘777 Charlie’ With His Pet Dog"After my difficult days, when I came back home I nursed a pet. I spend time with it with all the love. I have christened my dog as Rocky," he says. Janardhana Reddy explained that while he wondered why God muted dogs, which are so honest, trust-worthy and lovable, the movie of Rakshit Shetty has exhibited the true nature of man's best friend.

