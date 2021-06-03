Prithviraj Sukumaran took to social media and announced that actor Rakshit Shetty's upcoming film 777 Charlie will be presented by his production house, Prithviraj Productions in the Malayalam language. The actor also mentioned how he has seen a few visuals from the film and is super happy with the collab.

Have a look:

I’ve had the privilege of seeing a lot of footage from #777Charlie. I cannot tell you how happy we at @PrithvirajProd are to be associating with something so heartwarming in content & truly mind blowing in its execution! @rakshitshetty @Kiranraj61 @ParamvahStudios pic.twitter.com/HXoke5klfe — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 3, 2021

