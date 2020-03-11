Actor Vishal to Make Directorial Debut with Thupparivaalan 2

Actor Vishal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Vishal is one of the most popular celebs of Tamil cinema. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his film, Thupparivaalan 2. This film has already been in buzz after what happened between Mysskin and Vishal. After Thupparivaalan (2017), Mysskin and Vishal decided to reunite with Thupparivaalan 2, but all did not go well between the two. After Mysskin demanded Rs 40 crore more than the said budget and Vishal refused to agree, the former walked out of this project. It was then said that Vishal will be taking over as the film’s director. Thupparivaalan 2: Vishal to Take Over As the Director after Mysskin Walks Out Of the Project?

Today, picture of the letter issued by Mysskin to Vishal Film Factory has been doing rounds on the internet. In it, Mysskin has cited the 15 terms and conditions to Vishal (who is also the producer of Thupparivaalan 2), after which he will return as the director. Mysskin’s clauses did not go down well with many and fans of Vishal have also reacted to it asking on what basis has Mysskin put up such clauses. Vishal has finally confirmed that he is going to make his directorial debut with Thupparivaalan 2. In the statement the actor has also mentioned about Mysskin’s exit from Thupparivaalan 2.

While sharing the statement, actor Vishal mentioned, "The sole purpose of the statement is not to tarnish one's image but is only to make sure that nobody falls prey to such people especially Producers Seeking your blessings & wishes for my directorial debut & hoping to do the best as a Director." Mysskin Issues Letter to Vishal Film Factory over His ‘Requirement In Thupparivaalan 2 Project’; Did He Demand Rs 5 Crore as His Salary?

Vishal’s Statement On Thupparivaalan 2

The sole purpose of the statement is not to tarnish one's image but is only to make sure that nobody falls prey to such people especially Producers Seeking your blessings & wishes for my directorial debut & hoping to do the best as a Director#Thupparivaalan2 #VishalDirection1 pic.twitter.com/5CnGYlmsrD — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) March 11, 2020

Besides this, the first look of Thupparivaalan 2 will be out today evening. We are sure, fans are looking forward to see Vishal’s name in the credit not only as the lead actor and producer, but also as the director of Thupparivaalan 2.