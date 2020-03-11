Mysskin Issues Letter to Vishal Film Factory over His ‘Requirement In Thupparivaalan 2 Project’; Did He Demand Rs 5 Crore as His Salary?

Mysskin and Vishal (Photo Credits: Facebook)

After the 2017 film Thupparivaalan, Vishal and Mysskin decided to collaborate once again for Thupparivaalan 2. The shooting of this film even started in London, but unfortunately, things turned a bit ugly between director Mysskin and lead actor Vishal, who is also the film’s producer. As per reports, Mysskin demanded more Rs 40 crore than the already agreed budget, which Vishal refused to agree and hence the former walked out of the project. When that happened, Vishal decided to take over as the director of Thupparivaalan 2. Thupparivaalan 2: Vishal to Take Over As the Director after Mysskin Walks Out Of the Project?

On March 10, Vishal announced that the first look of Thupparivaalan 2 would be released on March 11. As fans were eagerly waiting for it, here is another shock. Mysskin issued a letter to Vishal Film Factory (the banner under which Thupparivaalan 2 is produced) citing his requirements in this project. Mysskin has put forth 15 clauses and the very first one is about the salary. It reads, ‘Salary: 5 crores excluding GST’. Mysskin has also mentioned about the remake rights in his conditions. It states, “Director only has got Hindi remake rights with respect to this movie. Producer has no rights on this. Director can sell the Hindi remake rights to anybody and that Producer will not have nay objection on that.” Chakra: Here Are Few Unmissable Stills of Vishal and Shraddha Srinath from Their Upcoming Film!

Clauses On Thupparivaalan 2 Issued By Mysskin

Announcement On Thupparivaalan 2 First Look

Thupparivaalan 2 will also feature Prasanna, Rahman, Munna Simon and Adithya Menon in key roles. Let’s see how Vishal responds to the letter issued by Mysskin on ‘Requirement In Thupparivaalan 2 Project’.