On August 18, Prabhas shared one of the most exciting news to all his fans, about his brand new project with Om Raut. He shared a poster and also revealed a motion poster and announced that he’s doing a film titled Adipurush that would be helmed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut. The announcement came along with the tagline that read ‘Celebrating The Victory Of Good Over Evil’. From industry members to fans, all are thrilled to watch Prabhas in a new avatar, and one among them is Nag Ashwin. Adipurush: Prabhas To Play The Titular Role In Om Raut’s Next Film.

Nag Ashwin, who has directed Yevade Subramanyam and Mahanati, and is now gearing up to helm Prabhas 21 (tentative title), shared his excitement about Prabhas’ role in Adipurush. The makers had shared that this upcoming film will be an adaptation of a popular Indian epic. He shared a tweet in which the director mentioned how excited he is to see Prabhas as Lord Rama in Adipurush. Nag Ashwin wrote, “Very excited to see prabhas garu as Lord Rama...only very few actors have played him on the big screen before...good luck to the whole team! #Adipurush.” Prabhas 21: Fans Say Deepika Padukone and Prabhas’ Chemistry in Nag Ashwin’s Next Will Set the Screen on Fire (View Tweets).

Nag Ashwin On Prabhas’ Role In Adipurush

Very excited to see prabhas garu as Lord Rama...only very few actors have played him on the big screen before...good luck to the whole team! #Adipurush https://t.co/evGHogaIHC — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) August 18, 2020

Nag Ashwin has collaborated with Prabhas for the magnum opus that is tentatively titled as Prabhas 21. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been roped in for this multilingual science-fiction film. This film will be produced under the banner of Vyjayanthi Films.

