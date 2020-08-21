We have seen Saif Ali Khan playing a negative role in the past in the films Omkara and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor was brilliant in the avatar of a baddie in these movies. When the makers of Adipurush had announced about the film and confirmed that Prabhas would be essaying the role of Lord Ram, they had even dropped a hint that a leading Bollywood actor will be roped in to play the antagonist. According to leading media reports, it is Saif Ali Khan who has been considered to play the baddie in the upcoming 3D action drama. Om Raut Shares About Prabhas’ Transformation To Play Lord Ram In Adipurush (Read Details).

There has been no official announcement made on the complete cast of Adipurush. As per a report in Filmfare, Saif Ali Khan would be seen playing the role of Raavan in Om Raut’s directorial that is a Hindi – Telugu bilingual flick. This upcoming movie is reportedly an adaptation of the Indian epic that revolves around the triumph of good over evil. While sharing the poster, the makers had shared it along with the film’s tagline, ‘Celebrating victory of good over evil’. Adipurush: Is Keerthy Suresh The Leading Lady In This Prabhas Starrer?

The speculation around the film’s lead actress is also doing rounds on social media. It is said that National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play the role of Sita. If these reports on the antagonist and lead actress are true, we must say, Adipurush indeed has a brilliant cast. The film is all set to go on floors in the beginning of next year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).