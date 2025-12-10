The makers of director Boyapeti Sreenu's much-anticipated action entertainer Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, featuring actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, have now thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputuy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister For Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh for granting permission to hold the premiere shows of their film on December 11 and for permitting a price hike in tickets. ‘Akhanda 2 - Thaandavam’: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Postponed Due to ‘Unavoidable Circumstances’, Makers Issue Apology (View Post).

Taking to its X timeline, 14 Reels Plus, the production house that has produced the film, wrote, "Our heartfelt thanks to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri. @ncbn garu, Hon’ble Deputy CM Shri. @Pawankalyan Garu and Hon'ble Cinematography Minister Shri. @kanduladurgesh Garu for granting permission for Premiere shows on December 11th and issuing the GO for ticket pricing for #AKHANDA2. This timely support is a big boost in presenting this larger than life experience to our audience in the grandest way possible."

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Action Spectacle Gets Andhra Pradesh Govt Support

14 Reels Plus's Post

For the unaware, the film was originally scheduled to release on December 5. However, due to certain financial issues, its release got postponed at the last minute. Now, with all financial hurdles having been cleared, the film is scheduled to hit screens on December 12.

The film has triggered huge expectations and has already been cleared by the Censor Board for release with a U/A certificate.

A teaser released a few days ago by the makers has only gone on to add to expectations. The teaser shows the country's enemies conspiring to strike at India's roots. The teaser then shows Balakrishna, who is dressed as a sadhu, saying, "Where there is a bad, parallely, there is a God! Be brave." in his typical inimitable style.

The teaser reinforces what the trailer showcased -- that Balakrishna has a divine force operating from within him and that he takes on powerful black magic sorcerers aiding India's enemies. The teaser gives a glimpse of the exciting action sequences awaiting audiences in the film.

It is evident from the teaser that Balakrishna's character will take on both the country's enemies and the ungodly forces looking to disrupt the peace and harmony in the nation in Akhanda 2: Thaandavam.

Produced on an ambitious scale by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, the project is being presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri. The sequel, sources claim, will be a grand cinematic spectacle, with Boyapati Sreenu crafting a larger-than-life narrative on an even more expansive canvas.

S Thaman’s rousing background score is expected to elevate the film’s high-voltage scenes, delivering the signature adrenaline rush fans anticipate. Balakrishna’s fierce and spiritually charged avatar has already impressed fans, masses, and movie buffs alike.

The film features Samyuktha as the female lead, with Aadhi Pinisetty playing a powerful role, and Harshali Malhotra a key character. ‘Akhanda 2: Thaandavam’ Trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Aghora Fury Enters Next WTF Level in Boyapati Sreenu’s Fantasy Mass Entertainer (Watch Video).

C. Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detakae are the cinematographers who have worked on the film, with Tammiraju being in charge of editing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X/ 14 Reels Plus). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2025 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).