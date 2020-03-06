Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy Celebrate Their 9th Wedding Anniversary Today! Tollywood Hunk Shares a Beautiful Pic from Their Marriage

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are one of the most popular and one of the most loved celebrity couples of Tollywood. Fans of the duo wait to catch a glimpse of them, and this husband-and-wife duo often keep sharing adorable pictures on their respective Instagram handle. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary on March 6 and on this special occasion, the actor has shared a beautiful pic, a still from their marriage ceremony. Allu Arjun’s Swiss Vacay Pics With His Family Will Make You Want to Plan One Soon!

The picture that Allu Arjun has shared on Instagram will instantly bring a smile on your face. Be it any special occasion, we often share a pic across social media platforms and it would be the one that we love the most. If you remember, even last year, on the couple’s eighth wedding anniversary, Bunny (as he is fondly called), had shared a still from their wedding ceremony. This time while sharing the pic, the handsome hunk mentioned, “9 Years of Marriage. Time is getting over fast.. But Love grows everyday..” It Was a Fam-Jam for Tollywood Star Allu Arjun on Holi 2019! These Pics Are Proof.

Pic Of The Lovely Husband-And-Wife Duo, Allu Arjun And Sneha Reddy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on Mar 5, 2020 at 6:13pm PST

The Celebration Begins...

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy tied the knot on March 6, 2011 in Hyderabad. This lovely couple is blessed with two adorable munchkins – Ayaan and Arha. So what do you think of this special anniversary post? Here’s wishing Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy many more years of togetherness and love!