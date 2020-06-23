Allu Arjun, one of the most sought after actors of Telugu Cinema, will next be seen in Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. This is the third time that the actor and director duo have teamed up after Arya and Arya 2. Fans are eagerly looking forward to this film that is produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. But owing to the ongoing global crisis, fans of Allu Arjun will have to wait a little longer to watch this film on the big screens since the shooting has been suspended. Now as per latest reports, the actor has taken pay cut for Pushpa. Pushpa: Allu Arjun Is In No Hurry To Resume The Shoot Of His Upcoming Telugu Flick?

The coronavirus outbreak has had a drastic impact on the entertainment industry just like many others. Many actors and actresses have decided to slash their remunerations and support the makers. The shootings of films and other shows across industries have been suspended since mid-March in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Regarding Allu Arjun taking a pay cut, as per a report in The Hans India, the actor has been paid a whopping Rs 35 crore as remuneration for Pushpa. As the shooting budget is getting cut down, the actor reportedly decided to slash his remuneration. Pushpa: Makers Of Allu Arjun Starrer To Spend Rs 6 Crore On A Six-Minute Chase Sequence?

Pushpa also features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and it would be first time that the movie buffs will get to watch the former sharing screen space with Allu Arjun. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the lead actress. Besides Telugu, Pushpa will also be released in four dubbed languages - Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The makers are yet to announce the new release date of Pushpa.

