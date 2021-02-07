Allu Arjun’s Vanity Van Falcon Meets With an Accident – Reports

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's luxuries vanity van Falcon reportedly met with an accident on Saturday (Feb 6). The car was carrying the actor's make-up team. Also, the actor was inside the vehicle when the incident took place. Read on.

South Rushabh Dhruv| Feb 07, 2021 02:01 PM IST
A+
A-
Allu Arjun’s Vanity Van Falcon Meets With an Accident – Reports
Allu Arjun Vanity Can Accident (Photo Credits: Instagram, PTI)

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's luxuries vanity van Falcon reportedly met with an accident on Saturday (Feb 6). The car was carrying the actor's make-up team. The incident took place when the vanity van was on its way returning from the sets of Allu's upcoming film Pushpa in Rampachodavaram, Andhra Pradesh. The report further elaborates that Arjun was not inside the Falcon when the accident happened and also there are no injuries. This is indeed good news that all are safe and nothing major occurred. Pushpa: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Action Thriller To Release in Theatres on August 13, 2021!

According to the Times of India report, when the van’s driver applied brakes, amid this, another vehicle hit Allu's Falcon from behind. Reportedly, a complaint has been filed over the chaos at Khammam rural police station. For the one's who are leaving under the rock, Allu Arjun's vanity van is very near to his heart as its been specially designed in Mumbai and comes with many amenities. Allu Arjun Shares Stills Of His Plush Upgraded Vanity Van - View Inside Pics.

Here's A Picture Of Falcon: 

The star had bought Falcon in the year 2019 worth Rs 7 crore. Back then sharing photos of his vanity, Allu Arjun had wrote on social media, "Every time I buy something big in my life... there is only one thought in my mind ... People have showered soo much love...it’s the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this “ Gratitude forever. Thank you all... It’s my Vanity Van. I named it “FALCON”.

Workwise, Arjun is busy with the shooting of his upcoming thriller film Pushpa which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Sethupathi alongside him. This one is directed by Sukumar and is set to release in theatres on August 13, 2021. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2021 02:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Allu Arjun Allu Arjun Falcon Allu Arjun Vanity Van Pushpa Rashmika Mandanna Sukumar
You might also like
Uppena Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi Become the Villain of Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty’s Lovestory (Watch Video)
South

Uppena Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi Become the Villain of Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty’s Lovestory (Watch Video)
Sulthan Teaser: Karthi Turns a Messiah for the Villagers, Rashmika Mandanna Makes a Blink-n-Miss Appearance (Watch Video)
South

Sulthan Teaser: Karthi Turns a Messiah for the Villagers, Rashmika Mandanna Makes a Blink-n-Miss Appearance (Watch Video)
Sulthan: Teaser Of Karthi’s Upcoming Action Entertainer To Release On February 1! (View Poster)
South

Sulthan: Teaser Of Karthi’s Upcoming Action Entertainer To Release On February 1! (View Poster)
Acharya Teaser: Chiranjeevi Is All Set to Teach the Bad Guys a Solid Lesson in This Action Drama (Watch Video)
South

Acharya Teaser: Chiranjeevi Is All Set to Teach the Bad Guys a Solid Lesson in This Action Drama (Watch Video)

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 86.95 77.13
Kolkata 88.30 80.71
Mumbai 93.49 83.99
Chennai 89.39 82.33
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 73.3625 -0.08
GBP 99.9375 0.56
EUR 87.5375 -0.25
JPY 69.3100 -0.14

Editor's Choice

Bada Business News

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Farm LawsCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaIND vs ENGSharad PawarICC Awards 2020Kangana RanautExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi