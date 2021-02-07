Allu Arjun’s Vanity Van Falcon Meets With an Accident – Reports

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's luxuries vanity van Falcon reportedly met with an accident on Saturday (Feb 6). The car was carrying the actor's make-up team. The incident took place when the vanity van was on its way returning from the sets of Allu's upcoming film Pushpa in Rampachodavaram, Andhra Pradesh. The report further elaborates that Arjun was not inside the Falcon when the accident happened and also there are no injuries. This is indeed good news that all are safe and nothing major occurred. Pushpa: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Action Thriller To Release in Theatres on August 13, 2021!

According to the Times of India report, when the van’s driver applied brakes, amid this, another vehicle hit Allu's Falcon from behind. Reportedly, a complaint has been filed over the chaos at Khammam rural police station. For the one's who are leaving under the rock, Allu Arjun's vanity van is very near to his heart as its been specially designed in Mumbai and comes with many amenities. Allu Arjun Shares Stills Of His Plush Upgraded Vanity Van - View Inside Pics.

Here's A Picture Of Falcon:

Every time I buy something big in my life... there is only one thought in my mind ... “ People have showered soo much love...it’s the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this “ Gratitude forever . Thank you all ❤️. It’s my Vanity Van “FALCON” pic.twitter.com/pSRBjIFfy0 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 5, 2019

The star had bought Falcon in the year 2019 worth Rs 7 crore. Back then sharing photos of his vanity, Allu Arjun had wrote on social media, "Every time I buy something big in my life... there is only one thought in my mind ... People have showered soo much love...it’s the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this “ Gratitude forever. Thank you all... It’s my Vanity Van. I named it “FALCON”.

Workwise, Arjun is busy with the shooting of his upcoming thriller film Pushpa which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Sethupathi alongside him. This one is directed by Sukumar and is set to release in theatres on August 13, 2021. Stay tuned!

