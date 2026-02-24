Musician Anirudh Ravichander, best known for composing tracks for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, is all set to add some musical tadka at the iconic M A Chidambaram Stadium before the start of India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match on February 26. Sharing the update, ICC on Instagram wrote, "Get ready, Chennai! The one and only Anirudh is set to light up the iconic M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on 26 February in a grand celebration of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026! One stage. One night. Thrilling vibes." Anirudh Ravichander Hyderabad Concert 2026: ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ Composer’s Show Date, Venue and Ticket Prices Revealed.

Notably, the official song of the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 was composed and sung by music sensation Anirudh Ravichander only. Team India will be playing a must-win clash against Zimbabwe at Chennai on Thursday. After a humiliating 76-run loss to South Africa in their Super Eight phase opener, the Men in Blue will need to win their remaining matches to keep themselves alive in their title defence and also hope that South Africa ends the Super Eight phase unbeaten.