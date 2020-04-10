Anupama Parameswaran's Facebook Account Gets Hacked; Actress Reacts to Morphed Pictures Shared on Social Media 

Anupama Parameswaran (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Social media accounts of celebrities often become targets of hacking and we have seen that happen several times in the past. We have seen Twitter accounts of famous celebrities such as Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher getting hacked. A recent target of such malicious internet activity was actress Anupama Parameswaran. The South actress' Facebook account got hacked recently and morphed photos of Parameswaran were uploaded on social media. For security reasons, her FB page was later deleted although the actress took to Instagram to call out the hackers and even shared the morphed pictures of her that were uploaded by them. All You Need to Know about Premam Actress Anupama Parameswaran! Take a Look at Mary George’s Pics.

Sharing a screengrab on her Instagram story, Anupama wrote, "Fake obviously. A lot of time for this nonsense huh??". While the actress is waiting for cybercrime officials to look into the matter, her fans made sure to criticise the actions of the hackers on social media. A fan account of the actress wrote, "A sincere request to all pls don't spread any morphed pics it's really hurting!" The morphed pictures show Anupama's face morphed on a still that shows a woman's in a navel baring, crop tee. Here’s What Premam Actress Anupama Parameswaran Has to Say about Dating Jasprit Bumrah.

Check Out the Tweet Here:

A sincere request to all pls don't spread any morphed pics 😡it's really hurting!!she is a girl yaar, the morphed editors how can u do all these things👿don't have any common sense😡 shitty this is... and its absolutely fake !!Don't repeat pic.twitter.com/R9fFuJXpb2 — AnupamaArmy💖 (@anupama_armyy) April 9, 2020

Anupama who made her debut with Premam is a Telugu and Malayalam actress. On the work front, buzz is that the actress may have been roped in for Chandu Mondeti's Karthikeya sequel. An official announcement may be made on the film once the lockdown is lifted and actors, producers get back to work.