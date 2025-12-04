Actor Vishal, who is also the General Secretary of the South Indian Artistes' Association (more popularly known as the Nadigar Sangam), has condoled the demise of veteran Tamil film producer AVM Saravanan, who passed away early on Thursday due to age-related ailments, and said that his films would always be a learning ground for aspiring filmmakers. AVM Saravanan, Producer Behind ‘Sivaji’, ‘Ayan’ and More, Dies at 86 After Prolonged Illness.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a lengthy condolence post, Vishal wrote, "Just heard the news that the legendary filmmaker AVM Saravanan sir, the film industry’s most iconic producer and the man behind AVM studios, just passed away and has left us all forever."

Vishal Highlights Late Producer’s Dedication and Legacy in Indian Cinema

Just heard the news that the legendary filmmaker avm Saravanan sir, the film industry’s most iconic producer and the man behind AVM studios just passed away and has left us all forever. My deepest condolences and may his soul rest in peace. Sir, I remember meeting you as a… — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 4, 2025

He further said, "My deepest condolences and may his soul rest in peace. Sir, I remember meeting you as a kid, as an assistant director, as an actor, as a producer ever since I entered AVM Studios which was a learning ground for me to be what I am today in the film industry."

The actor and producer then went on to point out how the late producer had been a role model for other producers in the industry.

He wrote, "So many memories and every producer used to look up to you for your sincerity and your dedication personified for not just your films but also for the film industry. I always wanted you and your production house to continue making great films but today we stand to lose another great film personality in Indian film industry."

Stating that the iconic producer's memories would always linger the minds of the people, the actor said, "Your films will always be a learning ground for aspiring filmmakers. May God give more strength to his family at this toughest time. RIP."

The news of the veteran producer's demise has plunged the Tamil film industry in gloom. Several politicians and film industry professionals have been turning up to pay their last respects to the iconic producer. AVM Saravanan Passes Away: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Mourns the Loss of Tamil Cinema Icon (View Post).

Some of those who paid their last respects include producers Murali Raman, Vision Time Ramamurthy, Viswanatha Reddy, KT Kunjumon, Swaroop Reddy, Murali Ramasamy, Karaikudi Narayanan, Pushpa Kandasamy, directors SP Muthuraman, P Vasu, VC Guhanathan, Raja (Shankar Guru), Vasanth Sai, Jayendra, actors KR Vijaya, Vikram Prabhu, Vishal, Suriya, Sivakumar, Karunaas, Chinni Jayanth, Easwari Rao, Parthipan and Y G Mahendra and lyricist Vairamuthu.

