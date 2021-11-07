Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' is in its final leg of production. It is a remake of 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'. The film is locked for a grand release on Sankranthi, which falls on January 12, 2022. However, there is strong speculation that the makers are looking for an alternate release date. Bheemla Nayak Song Lala Bheemla: Power Star Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati’s Track Hits All the Right Beats! (Watch Video).

As S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' has locked its date for Sankranthi, the makers of 'Bheemla Nayak' are not sure about the availability of theaters and how the trend is going to shift. The makers have postponed the release date from the recent promotional videos or posters which were released officially. Here’s An Unseen Picture Of Pawan Kalyan And Rana Daggubati From The Sets Of Bheemla Nayak!

The makers of Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', who did not want to risk its commercial prospects, postponed the movie by moving it to April 1, 2022. With Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' and 'RRR' still in the race, we have to wait and see what the makers of 'Bheemla Nayak' decide.

