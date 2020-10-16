October 16 saw the rise of reports about how a major fire had broken out at Nagarjuna Akkineni-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Host and actor Akkineni Nagarjun took to Twitter to dismiss reports that suggested that there was a fire at Annapurna Studios on October 16. The actor owns Annapurna Studios Annexe, 7 Acres in Hyderabad where a number of films and TV shows, including the on-going Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is being filmed. Wild Dog Second Poster Out! Meet Birthday Boy Akkineni Nagarjuna As NIA's Vijay Verma (View Pic).

Nagarjuna took to Twitter to assure fans that the news was false and that there was no fire at Annapurna Studios. He tweeted, "There are some articles in the media that there has been a major fire At Annapurna Studios this morning… Not to worry this is WRONG NEWS and everything is absolutely fine👍😊."Akkineni Nagarjuna Birthday Special: 5 Songs of the Bigg Boss Telugu Host That Are Not To Be Missed (Watch Video).

There are some articles in the media that there has been a major fire At Annapurna Studios this morning… Not to worry this is WRONG NEWS and everything is absolutely fine👍😊 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 16, 2020

As per reports, the actor is set to shoot for Bigg Boss in the studio premises on Saturday (October 17). Just like Bigg Boss Hindi, the set for the Telugu version of the show was also shifted from Lonavala to Hyderabad from it's second season.

