It's a tradition down South to reveal something new and fresh on the birthday of stars. It could be a teaser, trailer or a new poster. Same goes with Akkineni Nagarjuna's birthday today. The man turned 61 today and to celebrate his special day, the makers of his upcoming movie released a character poster of the actor. He had earlier revealed the first look on Twitter which had a newspaper article about Police being cops or wild dogs. He looked ready for action. In the new one, Nagarjuna as NIA's Vijay Verma looks ready to attack from behind a bush. Some guerilla warfare, we think! Nagarjuna Announces His Next Project 'Wild Dog' With a Cool Poster, Cop Film Goes on Floors (See Pic)

While posting the first look of his character, Nagarjuna sounded really kicked about the new age of shooting movies. He had tweeted, "Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing a NIA officer!! New age technicians and new format film making. One never stops learning!! 2020 IS GOING TO BE EXCITING!!!"

From this tweet, it is clear that the film is mostly complete and will wait for its turn at the theatres. This year, it could be unlikely what with cinemas still not functional. But the poster looks damn interesting.

