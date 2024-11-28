It's celebration time for the Akkineni family. Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni's elder son Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will marry on December 4, 2024. The duo, who got engaged on August 8, have locked Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad as their wedding location. Amid the preparations, Naga Chaitany's younger brother Akhil Akkineni got engaged to Zainab Ravdjee on November 26. Now, their recent engagement has given rise to speculations about whether both the brothers will marry on the same day. However, Nagarjuna Akkineni offered a clarification regarding this in an interview. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Venue Revealed: Know the Wedding Location’s Importance to the Akkineni Family.

Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni To Get Married on the Same Day?

During a recent conversation with Zoom, Nagarjuna Akkineni clarified that both weddings will be standalone events. He also confirmed that his younger son Akhil Akkineni will tie the knot in 2025. "I am so happy for Akhil. His fiancee, Zainab, is a lovely girl, and I am so happy they have decided to spend their lives together. But their wedding will happen in 2025", said the actor. Zainab Ravdjee is a talented painter whose artistic works have been featured in a number of exhibitions, including the "Reflections" held in Hyderabad.

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee

In the same interview, the Kubera actor also spoke about his elder son Naga Chaitanya's marriage to Sobhita Dhulipala and confirmed that the wedding will take place at the Annapurna Studios. He said, "December 4 is almost here. We are hosting the wedding at the Annapurna Studios, the family studio that my father built. We planned it as an intimate ceremony, but even by limiting the guest list, we expect quite a large attendance. We have a large family, so does Sobhita." Nagarjuna Akkineni Shares Details About Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala’s ‘Intimate’ Wedding, Also Reveals Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s Marriage Plans.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala With Nagarjuna Akkineni

"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. 💐… pic.twitter.com/buiBGa52lD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 8, 2024

Naga Chaitanya is the son of Nagarjuna and his first wife, Lakshmi Daggubati. The couple divorced in 1990. The Telugu star later married actress Amala, and they have a son, Akhil Akkineni.

