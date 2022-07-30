Jr.NTR's first public appearance post the grand success of RRR has drawn much attention. Jr. NTR, who attended Bimbisara pre-release event, had spoken highly of his half brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The pre-release event for the mythology-based Bimbisara, witnessed a huge gala as Jr NTR returned for the public after a long absence. Thousands of people attended the event despite rain, and it was a fully-packed auditorium where Jr NTR put his heart out about his brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Bimbisara Trailer Out! Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa’s Fantasy-Action Film About Time Travel To Hit the Big Screens on August 5 (Watch Video).

Everyone was moved by Jr NTR's impassioned speech about his brother. "If not Kalyan Ram, nobody else could have played and justified the role of Bimbisara," Jr NTR stated. Jr. NTR then praised director Vassishta for giving the film 'Bimbisara' a fantastic shape despite being a debutante. He also revealed that Vassishta had informed him the basic idea for the story roughly two years ago, and that the finished product is now far better than his narration. Bimbisara Trailer: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram Plays an Ancient Warrior Who Travels Time and Serves Mankind with His Heroics (Watch Video).

Jr NTR thanked all the artists and technicians who had worked so hard to make Bimbisara the best it could be. He also made sure to mention about the music director MM Keeravani, as the movie's core. With his fresh, upbeat statement, NTR has revived interest in Bimbisara among viewers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2022 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).