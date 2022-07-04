Bimbisara trailer is out! The synopsis of the Telugu fantasy-action film reads, "King Bimbisara who ruled the Magadha Empire in the 5th century BCE lands in the modern-day world through time travel." The trailer video looks super intriguing. The movie will arrive in theatres on August 5. Bimbisara First Look: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram To Play a Barbarian King in His 18th Film (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)