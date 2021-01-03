The makers of the upcoming film Check starring Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier have released the first glimpse and this suspense drama looks intriguing. Nithiin would be seen in a never before seen avatar in this Chandra Sekhar Yeleti directorial. Nithiin essays the character Aditya who is sentenced to jail. He is being accused of terrorism and the court declares death sentence to five convicts and one among them is Aditya. Check First Look: Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier’s Film Poster Looks Intense and Dark.

Aditya is labelled as a terrorist, a traitor by the police. In this first glimpse of Check, you’ll also get to see brief appearance of Rakul Preet Singh. After watching this video, movie buffs are looking forward to watch this film. Bankrolled by V Ananda Prasad under Bhavya Creations’ banner, this shooting of the film is still under progress.

Watch The First Glimpse Of The Movie Check

Meanwhile, Nithiin has a few more intriguing projects in his kitty. He’ll be seen in Venky Atluri’s Rang De in which he’d be sharing screen space with Keerthy Suresh. He also be seen in Andhadhun Telugu remake.

