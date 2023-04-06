Helmed by Priyadarshan, Corona Papers released in theatres on April 6. The film starring Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko, Gayathrie Shankar, Jean Paul Lal, Sandhya Shetty and Siddique in key roles happens to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. Apart from Siddique, this marks all the actors' first collaboration with the ace filmmaker. The premise of the movie revolves around the cat and mouse chase between cops and thieves, who looted a huge amount during the coronavirus pandemic. Having said that, the film has received mixed response from critics. Check out review roundup of Corona Papers below. Corona Papers Trailer: Priyadarshan’s Upcoming Film, Starring Shane Nigam and Shine Tom Chacko, Promises Drama, Hidden Secrets and Twists! (Watch Video).

OTT Play: "The biggest crime in the film is how some of the characters, who are built up as shrewd criminals, are treated. While Sandhya Shetty’s character gets a taste of this, it’s Shine Tom Chacko’s role that bears the brunt of this. His character mouths tongue twisters, gets enraged for no reason and still comes off as clownish during his interactions with his wife. In fact, there are so many instances where you feel these scenes would have probably drawn sincere laughs, had it been a comedy." SS Rajamouli Tweets 'So Proud of My Peddanna' After Composer MM Keeravani Gets Honoured With Padma Shri!

Watch Corona Papers Trailer:

The South First: "Corona Papers is a well-made dark thriller that has its moments. It’s a comeback movie for director Priyadarshan who, this time, did the right thing by casting youngsters in lead roles instead of going with his regulars." Onmanorama: "Overall, 'Corona Papers' is a must-watch for anyone looking for a thrilling ride that will keep them guessing until the very end. Priyadarshan has once again delivered a movie that is sure to captivate audiences and leave them wanting more." Well, after reading the above reviews of Corona Papers, the South film looks like a one-time watch. So, are you going for the Priyadarshan's film in theatres near you?

