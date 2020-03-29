COVID-19 Outbreak: Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya Donate Rs 1 Crore 25 Lakhs for Daily Wage Earners of the Entertainment Industry
Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, as citizens follow the strict 21-days lockdown by the government, daily wage earners continue to struggle for their livelihood. Considering the entire nation is observing this lockdown period, there's no means of earning for these daily wage labourers and they'd continue to struggle till the situation calms down. While state governments have set up relief funds asking the citizens to donate any amount they can afford, celebrities too are generously donating to lend a helping hand. Akshay Kumar Pledges to Donate Rs 25 Crore to PM Narendra Modi's PM-Cares Fund for COVID-19 Relief.

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya are the newest celebrity names who have come forward with generous ate donations to support their state governments. While Nagarjuna has pledged Rs 1 crore to support the daily wage earners working in the entertainment industry, his son and actor, Naga Chaitanya has announced Rs 25 lakh contribution for the same. Their donations would certainly help the workers amid this tensed scenario and we hope for things will get back on track at the earliest. COVID-19 Outbreak: Salman Khan to Support 25,000 Daily Wage Earners Amid Coronavirus Crisis?

Check out Nagarjuna's Tweet

Check out Naga Chaitanya's Tweet

Speaking about celebrities and donations, Akshay Kumar has pledged Rs 25 crore for Prime Minister's National Relief Fund while Varun Dhawan has offered Rs 55 lakhs for the same. In the South film industry, Pawan Kalyan, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and Nithiin had earlier announced their big contributions.

 