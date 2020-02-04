Dhanush Is The Reason Behind Amala Paul – AL Vijay’s Divorce, Claims AL Azhagappan

Dhanush, Amala Paul, AL Vijay (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amala Paul and AL Vijay dated each other for a brief period before they tied the knot. The duo met each other on the sets of Deiva Thirumagal. In June 2014 the couple got married in a lavish ceremony. The wedding took place in both Christian and Hindu rites. But fans were left shocked after it was announced that the duo is ending their marital life. In 2016, Amala and Vijay filed for a divorce and in February 2017 they were granted divorce. Earlier rumours were rife that Amala’s decision to continue acting in films were one of the reasons behind the divorce. But AL Vijay’s father, producer AL Azhagappan has claimed that Kollywood superstar Dhanush is the reason behind his son Vijay and Amala’s divorce. Amala Paul on Ex-husband AL Vijay’s Second Marriage: I Wholeheartedly Wish Him a Happy Married Life.

There were reports stating that Amala Paul and AL Vijay ended their marriage due to ‘trust issues’. AL Azhagappan recently spoke to an entertainment portal in which he blamed Dhanush the reason behind Vijay and Amala’s split, reports JFW Magazine. Azhagappan stated that Amala had decided to quit acting and that’s when Dhanush offered her the film Amma Kanakku (2016), produced by the actor under Wunderbar Films. Amala’s decision to do the film led to issues between Vijay and her. Amala Paul Ready to Get Married Again after Ex AL Vijay Gets Hitched?

In 2017, AL Vijay had said in a statement, “When Amala wanted to continue her career in films, I supported her. I was never a hindrance. The accusations that I or my family were stopping her from work are completely untrue. The base for any marital relationship is honesty and trust when that is breached the existence of committed relationship becomes pointless. I really value the institution of marriage and relationship a lot.” Both Amala and Vijay have moved on in their respective lives. AL Vijay got hitched the second time in July 2019 and Amala also stated in an interview that she is ready to get married again.