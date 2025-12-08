In a dramatic conclusion to one of Kerala’s most sensational criminal trials, Malyalam actor Dileep was on Monday acquitted by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court in the 2017 actress abduction and sexual assault case. Malayalam Actress Assault Case: Clock Starts To Tick for Actor Dileep As Kerala Court Verdict in Abduction Case Slated for December 8.

In the charge sheet, there were 10 accused, and the Court sentenced the first six, while including Dileep, four others were acquitted.

Ernakulam Court Acquits Dileep, Six Others Sentenced December 12

The punishment for the six found guilty will be pronounced on December 12.

The prosecution had failed to establish the charge of criminal conspiracy beyond a reasonable doubt.

The verdict brings to an end a nearly eight-year-long legal battle that had gripped the state and triggered widespread debate on power, justice and women’s safety in the Malayalam film industry.

Dileep, the eighth accused, had been alleged to have masterminded the abduction of and assault on the survivor.

He had consistently denied the charges throughout the trial.

Earlier in the day, at around 9.30 a.m., Dileep reached Ernakulam amid heavy security, first visiting his counsel’s office before proceeding to the court.

All 10 accused were present as directed by the court during the pronouncement of the judgment.

In its order, the court observed that the prosecution failed to produce legally sustainable evidence to prove the alleged conspiracy linking Dileep to the execution of the crime.

Several key witnesses had turned hostile during the trial, weakening the prosecution’s case.

Malayalam Actor Dileep Cleared in Sensational Abduction Case

The defence had consistently argued that the case against Dileep was built on circumstantial evidence and uncorroborated testimonies.

The survivor, whose courage in pursuing the case drew national attention, was present in court.

Women’s rights organisations expressed deep disappointment over the verdict, stating that the acquittal raises serious questions about investigative lapses and the difficulty of securing convictions in cases involving powerful accused.

The case dates back to February 2017, when the actress was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle while travelling to Kochi.

The crime had shocked Kerala and led to widespread protests within the film fraternity and civil society.

Following the verdict, scenes of visible relief were witnessed among Dileep’s family members and supporters outside the court, while activists vowed to continue their fight for justice through legal and democratic means. Kerala High Court Junks Dileep’s Appeal Seeking CBI Investigation Into Malayalam Actress Sexual Assault Case.

The prosecution is expected to examine the judgment in detail before deciding on the possibility of an appeal.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2025 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).