Divya Bharti is a name that fills us with a lot of sorrow and despair. A girl who at the peak of her stardom and showed promise to rule the industry for decades, a very young girl left the world so early. There was so much cinema left in her to be watched. So now all we have are memories. The present generation doesn't even have that because all they connect with Bharti is her death. But we have watched her movies when she was still alive and raring to deliver more hits. Which newcomer can boast of more than 10 releases in the debut year? Nobody, not then not now. Such was her charm and an innate ability to look good with any actor irrespective of the huge age gap. Divya Bharti Birth Anniversary Special: Did You Know The Late Actress Had 12 Back-To-Back Releases In The Year She Debuted In Bollywood?.

But before Bollywood embraced her in a big way with Vishwatma, Divya Bharti had already proved her mettle down south. She was supposed to debut in Bollywood first with Radha Ka Sangam but when she got replaced with Juhi Chawla, she went South and had a fantastic run. In fact, it is said that she was so successful down South she was only second to Vijayshanti in popularity. Today, let's talk about these five movies that made her a star in the South.

Nila Pannae

This was the first film for which Divya Bharti faced the camera. She was really young when she started acting as she dropped out of school. She played a girl conjured by a godwoman to help a man find purpose in his life. She was paired

opposite Anand.

Bobbili Raja

In this film she was paired with Daggubati Venkatesh. The story is about a man who tames an arrogant and wild daughter and gets revenge from his nemesis. The film was a huge hit and was considered a jubilee success for Venkatesh.

Assembly Rowdy

Divya Bharti romanced Mohan Babu in this film about a slacker and how he transforms into an activist after being wrong by the system. The film was a hit

Rowdy Alladu

This was yet another hit under Divya Bharti's belt. It starred her opposite Chiranjeevi who had a dual role in the film.

Naa Ille Naa Swargam

Not much is known about this film on the internet but from what we gathered she played an important role.

It is evident Divya Bharti showed spark from the first film she did despite being so young. Unfortunately, that spark went off due to her untimely death. This is one loss Indian Cinema is yet to get over.

