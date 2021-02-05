Well, if you are the one who was waiting for an update about Drishyam 2 starring the superstar Mohanlal, your wish has been fulfiled. As the makers dropped a fresh new poster and also unveiled the trailer date of the Malayalam film. The official trailer of the movie will be out on February 8, 2021. FYI, Drishyam 2 is also the first Malayalam film to announce its direct-OTT released in 2021. It will supposedly premiere later this month. As soon as this news broke online, fans of the star were quite elated. Drishyam 2: Mohanlal Welcomes Meena on the Sets of Jeethu Joseph’s Film on the Occasion of Her Birthday!

For the one's unaware, it was back in 2015, when the first film of the franchise was released. During that time, the audience showered loads of love on the film and Drishyam made a huge business at the box office. Owing to the same it has been adapted in many other languages. The new poster shared by the makers sees Mohanlal staring at the lenses amid reading a newspaper. Drishyam 2: Mohanlal’s Malayalam Film To Release On Amazon Prime Video And See What Fans Have To Say About It.

Check It Out:

Reportedly, the story of the sequel will kickstart from where part one ended and promises a thrilling experience like never before. Helmed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 2 also features Meena opposite Mohanlal. Apart from this project, Mohanlal has Ram, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Aaraattu in his kitty. Stay tuned!

