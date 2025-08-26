Onam 2025 sees the release of four major Malayalam movies in theatres on August 28 and August 29. Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad, is a family entertainer with Mohanlal in the lead. The movie also stars Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, Nishan and SP Charan. Hridayapoorvam is releasing in theatres on August 28. Onam 2025 Movie Line-Up: Mohanlal’s ‘Hridayapoorvam’, Fahadh Faasil’s ‘OKCK’, Kalyani Priyadarshan’s ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ and More – Check Out All Malayalam Film Releases of This Festive Season.

Releasing on the same day is Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero movie, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, with Naslen as her co-star. The cast also includes Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha.

On August 29, actor-filmmaker Althaf Salim presents his second directorial, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira. Starring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan, the romcom is set against the backdrop of a wedding and features Revathi Pillai, Lal, Suresh Krishna, and Vinay Forrt in key roles.

Since these movies have recently completed censor processing, the CBFC reports - now available on the official website - have confirmed some major cameo appearances. Take a look at the big reveals below:

1. Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Movie: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films is producing the movie, and he also makes an important cameo, rumoured to set up the film’s cinematic universe. While speculation about his appearance had been circulating for months, the CBFC report has now confirmed it. Dulquer consistently appears in his own productions, whether in lead roles like Varane Avashyamund, Kurup, Salute, and King of Kotha, or in cameos such as Maniyarayile Ashokan. Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas in ‘Lokah – Chapter 1: Chandra’ Teaser? Fans Think They Spotted Their Cameos in Kalyani Priyadarshan-Naslen’s Superhero Movie.

2. Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Movie: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Tovino Thomas’ cameo, much like Dulquer’s, was long speculated and has now been confirmed by the CBFC report. Before he became an established leading man with acclaimed performances, Tovino’s breakout came in Dulquer’s ABCD, and he later made a surprise cameo in Dulquer’s production Kurup.

3. Sunny Wayne

Sunny Wayne (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Movie: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Sunny Wayne has also been confirmed as part of the superhero film, strengthening his long-standing association with Dulquer Salmaan. The duo made their debut together in 2012’s Second Show and have since collaborated on films like Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, Annmariya Kalippilannu, Maniyarayile Ashokan, and Kurup.

4. Meera Jasmine

Meera Jasmine (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Movie: Hridayapoorvam

The National Award-winning actress reunites with Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad in this family entertainer. Anthikad had previously directed her in Achuvinte Amma, Rasathanthram, Vinodayathra, and Innathe Chintha Vishayam. In 2022, she made her comeback with Anthikad’s Makal. She has also shared screen space with Mohanlal in Rasathanthram and Innathe Chintha Vishayam. Reports suggest she could be playing Mohanlal’s ex-wife in the new film. ‘Hridayapoorvam’: Basil Joseph and Meera Jasmine Confirmed in Mohanlal’s Onam Release Thanks to Censor Board Report.

5. Basil Joseph

Basil Joseph (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Movie: Hridayapoorvam

Acclaimed director-actor Basil Joseph also makes a cameo in the film. Known for directing Kunjiramayanam, Godha, and the Netflix superhero hit Minnal Murali, Basil is equally popular for his acting roles in Kakshi: Amminippilla, Jan.E.Man, Palthu Janwar, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Pookkaalam, Nunakkuzhi, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, Sookshmadarshini, and PonMan. This marks his first collaboration with both Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad.

6. Dhyan Sreenivasan

Dhyan Sreenivasan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Movie: Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira

The so-called ‘Bomb Star’ of Malayalam cinema, Dhyan Sreenivasan, has a confirmed cameo in the Fahadh Faasil starrer. Known for his prolific output, Dhyan has recently won praise for his performances in Varshangalkku Shesham and Detective Ujjwalan.

There is also a fourth Onam 2025 release - Fazil Faziludeen’s action-romantic entertainer Maine Pyar Kiya, starring Hridhu Haroon and Preity Mukhundhan, which arrives in cinemas on August 29. However, the Censor Board report did not reveal any cameo appearances for this film.

