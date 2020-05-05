Dulquer Salmaan's Daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan Turns 3; Actor Pens a Beautiful Poem to Wish Her (View Post)

Dulquer Salmaan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya’s little munchkin Maryam Ameerah Salmaan celebrates her birthday today and the actor is one big ball of happiness today. Dulquer's daughter turned 3 on Tuesday, May 5 and the actor was over the moon and highly emotional as his little one is growing. Taking to Instagram to wish his daughter Maryam on her birthday, the Karwaan actor shared an adorable snap with her and even attempted a poetry to express his emotions. The actor wrote a beautiful post on how quickly Maryam is growing up and it is certainly the sweetest thing you will read today. Dulquer Salmaan Tweets Apology after Tamil Fans Accuse His Film Varane Avashyamundu of Insulting Velupillai Prabhakaran.

In the adorable picture shared by Dulquer, he is seen sitting on the couch with his daughter in his lap and both of them are seen sharing a cute laugh. It looks like the father-daughter are enjoying this quarantine time. Wishing his daughter, Dulquer wrote, "Slow down darling Marie, be a baby still. Like the day we saw you for the first time. Held you and heard your cries for the first time. The day they thronged the hallways, to meet an angel for the first time. Be that baby girl still, we havnt had enough. Though forever more you’re our baby. Even when the world says, she’s a big girl now. Don’t rush, darling Marie, stay our baby girl still."Vijay Deverakonda Takes ‘Be The Real Man’ Challenge, Tollywood Hunk Nominates Dulquer Salmaan To Take Up The Task (Watch Video).

Check Out Dulquer Salmaan's Post Here:

While fans also sent warm wishes to Dulquer's daughter, his co-stars from the industry also took to social media to wish her. Actress Nazriya Nazim, who is known to a close friend to Dulquer and his family took to Instagram to share a cute post with Maryam's pictures and wrote, "Happy birthday my baby doll mummu.”