Dulquer Salmaan Tweets Apology after Tamil Fans Accuse His Film Varane Avashyamundu of Insulting Velupillai Prabhakaran

Dulquer Salmaan. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dulquer Salmaan has rendered yet another apology, this time for hurting the sentiments of his Tamil fans. A certain section on social media accused the actor of insulting Velupillai Prabhakaran in his new production, Varane Avashyamundu. Turns out the dog in the picture is named 'Prabhakara' and Tamil audiences believe the scene was intentionally made to tarnish the image of Velupillai Prabhakaran. After realising the gravity of the situation, Dulquer tweeted his apology while stating that it was purely coincidental and they intended no harm to anyone. COVID-19 Outbreak: Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares a Detailed Update After His Aadujeevitham Team Gets Stranded in Jordan; Dulquer Salmaan Shares Concern Over His Situation.

Who is Velupillai Prabhakaran? He was the leader of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and Tamil population for obvious reasons couldn't see a dog named after their late leader. A certain section on social media triggered a war on Dulquer's Facebook page insisting that Velupillai Prabhakaran is the identity of Tamil speaking people. Some even claimed that they are going to rename their dog's name as Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty.

Check out his Apology

To all those who were offended. I apologise. And I also apologise on behalf of #VaraneAvashyamund and @DQsWayfarerFilm ! pic.twitter.com/erbjftlNbj — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) April 26, 2020

Dulquer was definitely taken aback to see so much hatred and clarified saying that the controversial dialogue was actually in reference to an iconic dialogue from the 1988 blockbuster film Pattana Pravesham directed by Anoop's (the director) father Sathyan Anthikkadu. Vijay Deverakonda Takes ‘Be The Real Man’ Challenge, Tollywood Hunk Nominates Dulquer Salmaan To Take Up The Task (Watch Video).

"A lot of people have brought to my notice that the Prabhakaran joke in Varane Avashyamund is insulting to the Tamizh people. It was not intentional. The joke is a reference to an older Malayalam film Pattana Pravesham and is a common Meme in Kerala," he wrote in his clarification. Earlier the actor had issued an apology for fat-shaming a women journalist in one of his new releases.