Pragathi Shetty, wife of filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty, has penned a note showcasing gratitude to the creative team behind Kantara Chapter 1. ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Box Office: Roars Past INR 852 Crore Worldwide, Becomes Biggest Diwali 2025 Blockbuster; Rishab Shetty’s Divine Epic Breaks Records With Its Powerful Blend of Folklore and Cinematic Brilliance.

Pragathi, who had a brief guest appearance as a woman in Bangra, shared appreciation for the artisans and designers who brought the film’s world to life.

View Pragathi Shetty's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PragathiRishabShetty (@pragathirishabshetty)

Heaping praise on their unwavering passion and craftsmanship, Pragathi, who shared a string of pictures with the costume crew, wrote: “Every frame of Kantara Chapter 1 shines with the dedication of an extraordinary team who poured their hearts into every thread and texture.”

Pragathi extended a heartfelt thank you to the designer team, costume, armour and crown makers; jewellery artisans and leather workers for turning “ideas into tradition-rich art.”

“A heartfelt thank you to my amazing designer team, costumers, armour makers, crown makers, Jewellery makers and leather workers who turned ideas into tradition-rich art. From the first sketch to the final drape, every piece was a labor of love rooted in authenticity and culture.”

She added: “Your attention to detail, passion, and teamwork made each character come alive. It wasn’t just about costumes it was about bringing the world of #KantaraChapter1 to life..”

Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. A prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, the story delves deeper into the origins of the tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film.

Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, the film explores the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual and the lore and history explored in the first film released in 2022. Like its predecessor, the prequel blends regional folklore, spirituality, and action, continuing the saga of man's relationship with nature and the divine. ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Rishab Shetty’s Blockbuster Mythological Action Thriller Online!.

Meanwhile, Kantara, which was released in 2022, centres around Bhuta Kola, a traditional form of worship practiced in the region. It follows a Kambala champion who clashes with an upright forest officer, leading to a larger conflict involving sacred land, ancestral legacy, and the balance between nature and man-made law.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram/Pragathi Rishab Shetty). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2025 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).