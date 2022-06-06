F3 has been a profitable venture for its makers. According to the producers, the Venkatesh-Varun Tej film has grossed Rs 110 crore in 10 days. The producers of F3 have made it official that the worldwide collections for Anil Ravipudi's directorial have grossed Rs 110 crore, in 10 days of the movie's release. F3: Filmmakers of Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej Konidela-Starrer Clarify on Movie’s OTT Release Rumours (Watch Video).

While the film is profitable in Nizam, Krishna, Guntur, and Vizag (own release), it is approaching breakeven in other AP territories. In its second week, the film is still doing well at the box office. Tamannah Bhatia, Mehreen, Sonal Chauhan, Sunil, and others appear in lead roles, while Pooja Hegde was seen in a special song in F3. F3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej Konidela and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Film Mints Rs 18.77 Crore From Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

F3, produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, is Venkatesh and Varun Tej's highest-grossing film.

