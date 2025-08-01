Fact Check: Was Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Aadujeevitham’ Ineligible for the 71st National Film Awards? Here’s the Truth!

The 71st National Film Awards were announced on August 1, 2025, and, as in recent years, many of the winners left people confused and angry. The propaganda‑laden The Kerala Story bagged a couple of major awards - including Best Director for Sudipto Sen - prompting Kerala’s Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, to condemn the recognition of a film he says spreads malicious lies about the state. 71st National Film Awards Winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey and Rani Mukerji Win Best Actor Honours, Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Kathal’ Wins Best Hindi Film – Full List Inside!

Similarly, the wins for Shah Rukh Khan (Best Actor, Jawan), Rani Mukerji (Best Actress, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway), and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial Animal collecting multiple honours left social media sharply divided. Malayalam cinema - which has delivered some of the best Indian films of the past decade - still managed a few wins: Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018 – Everyone is a Hero took Best Production Design, while Vijayaraghavan (Pookkalam) and Urvashi (Ullozhuku) won Best Supporting Actor and Actress respectively.

Yet many Malayali cinephiles were furious at the complete snub of Blessy’s survival drama Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life). This was a film that could have been a strong contender across multiple categories — Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Background Score, and, above all, Best Actor for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s physically punishing and deeply committed performance, one of the most demanding roles undertaken by an Indian mainstream actor in recent years. Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Movie Review: A Committed Prithviraj Sukumaran Invokes Mix of Nausea and Awe in Blessy's Gruelling Survival Drama.

The Eligibility Debate

So, was Aadujeevitham even eligible for the 71st National Film Awards? For this edition - already running a year behind due to COVID‑19 disruptions — the jury, chaired by Swades and Lagaan filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, considered films certified by the CBFC between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023.

Some netizens claimed the film was ineligible because it was certified in 2024, pointing to its India release date of March 28, 2024.

'Certified in Feb 2024'

An article in The Hindustan Times added weight to the claim, reporting that the censor certificate was issued on February 1, 2024, which would have made it eligible only for the 72nd National Film Awards.

Here's the para in the article that claims so...

Screenshot Taken From HT Article About Aadujeevitham

The CBFC Record Tells a Different Story

This is where the claim falls apart. According to the CBFC’s own official database, the original Malayalam version of Aadujeevitham was certified on December 31, 2023.

Aadujeevitham Censor Board Report

It’s true that the Hindi‑dubbed version received its certificate on March 24, 2024, but eligibility is determined by the original language version’s certification date. By that measure, Aadujeevitham comfortably qualified for the 71st National Film Awards.

The Goat Life (Hindi) Censor Board Report

Where the Hindustan Times report obtained its February 1 date from remains unclear.

So Why Was It Overlooked?

If the film was eligible, the question becomes: why was it ignored? Some speculate that the decision may have been political, possibly linked to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s last directorial venture, L2: Empuraan, which reportedly angered the ruling establishment with its perceived anti‑Hindutva themes. ‘L2: Empuraan’ Re-Edited: From Suresh Gopi’s Name Removal to Villain’s Identity Shift, 5 Key Changes Made in Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Re-Censored Blockbuster, Explained.

Whether or not politics played a role, the omission remains baffling. Aadujeevitham was a rare feat of survival storytelling, anchored by one of the most gruelling performances in Indian cinema in years. Its absence from the winners’ list is a glaring oversight that casts a shadow on the credibility of the awards.

Conclusion

The facts are clear: Aadujeevitham was indeed eligible for the 71st National Film Awards. Its snub is not a matter of technicality but of choice, and it’s a choice that will leave cinephiles and industry watchers questioning the jury’s priorities for years to come.

