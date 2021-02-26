Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith has fans all around the world and they wait to catch a glimpse of the Kollywood superstar. Be it related to his upcoming projects or off screen life, fans have always had the curiosity to know more details about him. In fact, there have been numerous occasions when you must have seen across social media platforms how his ardent fans come in support of him. And then one can imagine how these fans will go bonkers if his pictures hit online. Well, there are a few pictures of Thala Ajith that have surfaced online and since then fans have not being able to remain calm and contain their excitement. Fans Trend #Thala50FestIn100D On Twitter Ahead Of Thala Ajith’s 50th Birthday!

Cyclist Suresh Kumar shared a few photographs and videos of Thala Ajith cycling and those photos and videos have taken the internet by storm. The superstar is seen in a cycling gear with all the necessities during cycling. While sharing the pictures, Suresh wrote, “In these 15 years of memorable cycling expeditions with ‘Thala’ Ajith, I have seen his unbelievable struggle to get just an hour for himself with one of his favourite hobby: Cycling. Yet, in a superb display of grit, patience and love, Thala keeps at the sport. Between his arduous shoots: every available time is spent cycling in different belts of India: Hyderabad, Vizag, Coimbatore, Coorg, Thirupathi, the Northern belt, just to mention a few.” Fans Flood Twitter With Cutesy Pictures of Ajith Kumar And Shalini On Their 20th Wedding Anniversary!

Another picture of Thala Ajith that is going viral is his selfie with wife Shalini. The actress who is known for her works in Malayalam and Tamil films, had started dating Ajith while they worked together for the film Amarkalam. After tying the knot with the superstar, Shalini retired as an actress. Ajith and Shalini have been setting major relationship goals and fans go gaga whenever their picture hits the internet. Valimai: Release Date Of Thala Ajith’s Film Not Finalised Yet, Says Boney Kapoor.

On the work front, Thala Ajith will next be seen in Valimai. The action-thriller film is written and directed by H Vinoth. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP banner, the makers are yet to announce this film’s release date.

