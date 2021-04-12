Action has been a perennial favourite genre among lovers of mainstream cinema, especially in the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam film industries. Larger-than-life heroism of southern superstars is now in for period twist. Many top actors are exploring the idea of reorganising the action genre through retro themes pertaining to historicals, mythologicals, or crime drama set in the seventies, eighties or nineties. RRR Movie: Here's When Ram Charan's New Poster From S S Rajamouli's Epic Will Be Revealed.

While the action brings in its quota of masala, the grandeur of period cinematography adds to the impact, giving fans something more to observe and engage in. Here is a list of highly-anticipated upcoming films from the South, which promise action in a different era.

Marakkar: Lion of The Arabian Sea

This Mohanlal starrer is set for theatrical release on May 13. The National-Award winning film is set in the 16th century and tells the story of a naval commander. The film was scheduled to release worldwide across 5,000 theatres in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

RRR

Bahubali maker SS Rajamouli's upcoming ambitious film stars NTR Jr and Ram Charan with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film is set in 1920s, and is a fictional account of two freedom fighters who fight against the British and Nizam of Hyderabad. The film, said to be one of the costliest ever made in India, is scheduled to release on October 13.

Narappa

The film is a Telugu remake of the National Award winning Tamil film Asuran, which is based on the 1968 Kilvenmani massacre in Tamil Nadu. Narappa features superstar Venkatesh and is under production. The film is directed by Addala.

K.G.F: Chapter 2

Kannada superstar Yash returns with the sequel to his 2018 blockbuster, K.G.F: Chapter 1. This Kannada film is a period crime drama set against the backdrop of the Kolar gold fields and Yash returns as Rocky Bhai, the flamboyant retro don who makes style statements in bell bottoms, sun glasses and polka dot shirts. The story is set between 1950s to 1980s.

